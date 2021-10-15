Robert Downey Jr. didn’t want Jack Nicholson as his father in The Judge

We discover today that the star Robert Downey Jr. did not want Jack Nicholson in the role of the father in The Judge, drama of 2014. To reveal the reason for the refusal is the director of the film David Dobkin a Collider.

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall in The Judge

Dobkin revealed that Jack Nicholson was in talks to play the role of Judge Joseph Palmer alongside Robert Downey Jr., but the veteran star wanted to make a number of important changes:

“We had two meetings with Jack. He wanted the script to be rewritten to a large extent, which was a problem. So Robert Downey Jr. and I went back to confront him. Then we realized we were defending the material. We were worried about it. what we should have done to make Jack happy. We had just gotten the studio ok, we were in a hurry and I didn’t want to rewrite the script. But it was nice to confront Jack, he’s an entertainer. A different movie would come out. It wasn’t. of right or wrong notes, it was just different. A smaller, more intimate, interesting film. But I remember walking out of Jack’s house and saying to Robert, “I don’t know …” We had been working on the script for two years. And Robert said “No, we won’t. Who’s next? “I said,” Bobby Duvall’s here. “And he,” Okay. “That’s how it went.

The role in The Judge earned Robert Duvall an Oscar nomination, David Dobkin therefore believes he did the right thing by defending his script even at the cost of giving up Jack Nicholson:

“I would do almost anything to have him in a movie, he’s my favorite actor of all time, it was hard to give up. But I loved the movie, Robert loved the movie, we had the opportunity to do it and we would have missed the slot if I got into it. to rewrite everything. Sometimes you do it, sometimes you don’t. This film is about interpretations, I didn’t try to have a present style. I had cinematographer Janusz Kaminski and I relied on him for the lighting. But it was Nice to see the actors play my material. Bill Dubuque did an amazing job with the script. “