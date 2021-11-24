Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t want to congratulate Scarlett Johansson in a hilarious video

A few days agoreceived the 35th prize of the: during the ceremony, the actress received numerous live tributes, including that of Kevin Feige (who revealed that Marvel Studios are working with Johansson on a top-secret project that will involve her as a producer), Jon Favreau and numerous actors including Robert Downey Jr., who intervened with a video message.

In the pre-recorded video, which you can see below, the actor pretends he’s in the middle of recording a bunch of messages, and he’s sick and fed up:

Here, this is Hollywood. We just congratulate each other. We campaigned to raise public awareness of the mid-term elections, the happy birthday song for Laura Dern, which will then be on February 20. We did Alan Horn’s retirement message … “The last adult standing left the building, good luck”, and then those bat mitzvah wishes for that traffic officer who didn’t give me a ticket when I was put the maschina in the second row on La Brea… And as usual, 37 requests from Tom Holland, whose only goal is to spread through the industry as if it were a damned meadow mushroom. Who stays? There.

The last message to be recorded is the one for the award to Scarlett Johansson, and Downey Jr has no desire:

No, it’s not possible, I said I wouldn’t do it. I said “not available, with regret”. Oh well, here we go all over again with guilt … “All the other Avengers did it …”! Look, the fact that everyone else has done it is what makes NOT doing it special. But oh well. Put it on. Put the damn teleprompter on, I don’t care. I have no preferences, I have no opinions. That is fine? Are we leaving? I’m crazy about this stuff.

And at this point the actor’s face changes completely and the message starts:

Scarlett, congratulations. Really, you really deserve this award. You have overcome so many obstacles to make room for yourself and so many others in a sea of ​​evident and willed misogyny, exercised by the studios, by the directors, by the producers, up to a platoon of male junkies like me. Take me, Robert Downey Jr., the shorter lead man since Don Adams in Get Smart, who rivals Giuliani for the less subtle use of Just For Men Touch Of Gray hair dye… [Quanto siamo riusciti a farti andare avanti? Robert, siamo Scarlett e Colin, ci siamo fatti due bicchieri di vino bianco una sera di queste e abbiamo pensato di prenderti in giro, non mettetelo veramente su un teleprompter] CUT! FUCK SCARLETT! JOST, I PUNCH A FIST

