Robert Downey Jr donated the Iron Man helmet to Tom Holland’s brother

It is during the hilarious final episode of Hot Ones, during which a celebrity is interviewed while eating increasingly spicy foods, that Tom Holland told an anecdote about his brother Paddy Holland, an actor whose career began by participating instarring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and recently saw him involved in five episodes of Apple TV +’s Invasion.

An important incentive for his ambition came from none other than Robert Downey Jr., who gave him the Iron Man helmet used in the very first film of the saga. Tom Holland recounted the episode:

My favorite souvenir from the set wasn’t actually given to me but to my little brother Paddy. When Black Panther came out, Robert Downey Jr. was shooting Dr. Dolittle in London and was just down the street where I live. He sent us over to his house for a private screening of Black Panther, and Paddy ran into the room where he kept the original Iron Man helmet. Downey gave it to him. It’s a very special thing for me. I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but only later when it all started. That souvenir comes from the original movie, the place where all that world Kevin Feige and Marvel created and kicked off by Downey and Favreau was born. Having something of that movie is a huge honor for me.

