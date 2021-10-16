Robert Downey Jr. exalted by Cherry with Tom Holland, his words on the true story

Robert Downey Jr. has seen the drama Cherry with Tom Holland and recommends him: his ex-protégé is now a notable actor. What words did he give him?

The trailer from Cherry with Tom Holland, new direction by Anthony & Joe Russo, the King Midas of the cinecomic after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame: the film, however, is a dramatic and raw story, based on a true story, apparently so successful that Robert Downey Jr., guest of a video panel for friendship with the actor and the authors, he embraced the poetics of the feature film praising everyone. There’s no reason to believe he’s lying, because Bob actually has no productive relationship with the film. Here are his words.

Cherry: The Official Movie Teaser Trailer – HD

Honestly it’s one of those movies that, Tom, guys, you find yourself watching even after five years, if they spend it you will place there. It’s the biggest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema, holds up successive visions. It’s a meditation, you have infused it with so many meanings: it is a crisis within a crisis within a crisis, and God bless our soldiers for what they face.

Cherry, provided in streaming on Apple TV + for the beginning of March (after a quick passage in the hall at least in the States at the end of February), it tells the story of a ex-military doctor suffering from post-traumatic stress once back home: it becomes addict and decides to Rob a bank when he is short of money. For the role Holland literally massacred himself, losing almost 14 kilos, then recovering them in time to return to the sets of Uncharted And Spider-Man 3, confirming an actor’s flexibility already evident in the recent just as crude The streets of evil.

Read also

Chaos Walking: the first trailer of the film with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley