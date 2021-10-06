Robert Downey Jr. explains why Tom Holland is perfect as Spider-Man

Tom Holland will resume the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the former Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. explained what essential trait makes the actor the perfect person to play Spider-Man. In an interview with GQ, while discussing the film Cherry, Downey revealed that he knew Holland would be perfect for the role because of how he handled the pressure.

The words of Robert Downey Jr.

These are the words of Robert Downey Jr.: “It is not easy to pass such a test of fire. Marvel fans are terribly demanding, they expect a lot ”. The Iron Man interpreter then deepens his analysis: “Becoming Spider-Man is certainly not easy to get lost in a role like that is easy. Then you are forced to work non-stop, it’s crazy. But Tom knows how to manage all this, he is a tireless worker, a beekeeper “. A truly significant combination: “I, Tom, the Marvel guys, are beekeepers. It’s not sexy at all. It’s hot under those damned costumes ”. Indeed: “You can’t see anything. We sweat a lot from the sweet, sweet syrupy nectar that the public can consume. We are all beekeepers. Beekeepers overpaid, however “.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a ‘clause’ that worries Marvel fans a little. The film is currently the latest title that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are contractually making together. This means that No Way Home, under the current contract, will be Tom Holland’s last stand-alone film for the MCU. It’s not the first time Sony and Marvel have reached the end of a deal, but given the uncertain future, Tom Holland is hoping there will be some more Spider-Man waiting for him along the way.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film’s release date is currently set for December 17th.

