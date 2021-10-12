Robert Downey Jr. explains why Tom Holland is the perfect Spider-Man. And the fans go crazy

Looking forward to reviewing Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert Downey Jr. explained why he thinks the British actor is the perfect performer for Peter Parker.

The Iron Man interpreter, in an interview with GQ, claims that given the high claims of Marvel Holland fans he has managed to do something in which few others would have had the same success. “It is not easy to pass such a test of fire. Marvel fans are terribly demanding, they expect a lot “, says Tony Stark’s beloved face in the MCU.

“Becoming Spider-Man is certainly not easy – then continues the interpreter with words that have not left and will not leave Tom Holland fans indifferent – getting lost in such a role is easy. Then you are forced to work non-stop, it’s crazy. But Tom knows how to manage all this, he is a tireless worker, a beekeeper ».

“I, Tom, the Marvel boys, are beekeepers – says Robert Downey Jr. again – It’s not sexy at all. It’s hot under those damn costumes. You can’t see anything. We sweat a lot from the sweet, sweet syrupy nectar that the public can consume. We are all beekeepers. Beekeepers overpaid, though“.

“I’ll take a break and travel the world – Holland had declared in recent days, sending fans apprehensive about his future in the MCU – It’s the first time since I signed on to Spider-Man: Homecoming that I don’t have a contract with anyone. I might go skiing because it’s something I’ve never been allowed to do because it’s obviously a dangerous sport. I have been very careful over the years, which is why I have become obsessed with golf which is the only sport I can practice without getting injured “.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home, expected in cinemas next Christmas, will also line up in the cast Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film’s release date is currently set for December 17th.

Loading... Advertisements

Source: GQ (via CBR.com)

Photo: Marvel

Read also: Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be the last MCU movie with Tom Holland? Words that worry fans

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED