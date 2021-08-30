Robert Downey Jr. fans furious at the quote about the actor

Now, when we think of Iron Man, it is inevitable to imagine him with the face of Robert Downey Jr., who interpreted him in theMarvel Cinematic Universe starting in 2008 becoming, over the course of a decade, one of the stars of MCU most loved by fans around the world. In conclusion, Robert Downey Jr. is effectively Iron Man.

But the famous comic book hero would have been equally appreciated by the public if he had had the features of another actor? Or rather, would anyone else have been able to make it so unforgettable? According to a provocative tweet from The Sunday Times, absolutely yes.

Reflecting that fans follow the MCU not so much for their performers’ performances as for seeing their favorite comic book characters on the big screen, the magazine explained that essentially any actor could play Iron Man with the same results:

“The big titles of the last decade are brands and franchises that have established themselves with numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr. is a protagonist, but his Iron Man could be played by just about anyone: the actor’s character is more important to the audience. “

Obviously, loyal fans of the MCU’s Tony Stark disagree. Indeed, they argue that the performances, as well as the physicality of his interpreter, were essential to give life to the Iron Man we all know. According to tweets written in response to The Sunday Times, despite their talent, actors like Tom Cruise – vying for the role at the time of the casting – they couldn’t have made the character as memorable and faithful to the comics.

There are those who write “Stan Lee said Robert Downey Jr. was born to be Iron Man. Any other actor would have the potential to play Iron Man, but none of them could be Robert Downey Jr.” and who instead adds: “This is a ridiculous claim. Can you imagine Tom Cruise (one of the contenders) uttering this phrase [segue una GIF dai film con una citazione di Iron Man] with the same verve? “.

Among the other answers we read: “I totally disagree with those who say that Robert Downey wasn’t essential to selling Iron Man. He’s an integral part of the role and if it wasn’t for him I don’t think the character would have been so loved.” and also, to remark how the success of Iron Man would not have been the same without his interpreter: “Nobody cared about Iron Man until RDJ played him. Much of that film was unscripted. It would have been a flop with any other male lead, because RDJ made that charm look effortless. “

Among dozens and dozens of upset fans, there are also those who agree with The Sunday Times, stating: “Marvel fans hate to admit it, but it’s true. Personally I’m not a fan of superhero movies, but if you like them it’s ok, nothing against it. But look at Joker for example. People love both Ledger and Phoenix, so even if Marvel fans will get mad, yes, others could have played Iron Man too. “

What do you think of it? Do you believe that Robert Downey Jr. is the one and only Tony Stark, or do you agree that anyone else could have given the public an equally unforgettable version of the hero?

