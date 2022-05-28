Robert Downey Jr: From a Gorgeous $250,000 Ferrari to This…

Robert Downey Jr., the famous interpreter of the character Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iro Man and of the great Sherlock Holmes, has a multimillion-dollar garage that amazes his fans, but there is a special Ferrari plus another means of transport that he uses on a daily basis, which we present to you. on this note. Keep reading…

Robert Downey Jr He never ceases to amaze his fans with the incredible performances he performs on screen, such as his role as Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iron Man movie and the controversial Sherlock Holmestwo very different characters but played impeccably.

The American actor, in addition to shining in Hollywood, has also managed to accumulate an extraordinary fortune to buy various collection cars, between classics and sports cars which are one of his greatest weaknesses at the wheelbefore the elegance and spectacular performance that are your preference.

Noteworthy is the fabulous Ferrari California Twhich he owns in his impressive garage with a base value of 250 thousand dollars, which boasts on its social networks that it offers a V8 biturbo gasoline engine, 412kW/560CV at 7500Nm, 755 Nm at 4750rpm. It has a seven-speed rear-wheel drive transmission and a top speed of 316km/h, going from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Its interior is more than fabulous, allowing the Hollywood star to travel alongside his character Tony Stark with indisputable quality, precise comfort for its occupants in a space full of enjoyment and safety.

The actor with his Ferrari California T

On the other hand, an impressive detail of the famous star is his taste for electric bikes, which he uses daily more than his luxury cars, valued at cso 3 thousand dollars from the IZIP Town Express brandwith which he makes his walks tremendously, leaving his fans enchanted by its simplicity, beyond the great heritage that he adds to his extensive career.

+ Watch Robert Downey Jr. on his amazing bike:

Robert Downey Jr on his electric bike