Robert Downey Jr. had flatly refused to shoot a scene. Here’s which one and why

The MCU it is certainly full of significant moments for each of the characters involved; from the origins of the respective heroes (sometimes quite dramatic) to the deaths that characterized the Infinity Saga up to particularly hard revelations to metabolize. No doubt the most attentive fans will remember every single detail of every film, but there are some small details that they may not know for the simple fact that we are not always given to know what happens before we start shooting.

The manufacturer knows it well Kevin Feige, which in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (written by Tara Bennett And Paul Terry) told a rather significant anecdote about one of the most beloved heroes of all. According to what has been told, the scene in which Tony Stark pronounces the iconic phrase “I am Iron Man” it did not arrive immediately in the editing room as the public saw it later.

Anthony and Joe Russo in fact, they revealed that at the precise moment in which the hero disappeared forever, the actor hadn’t uttered anything in the films already available: “Tony used to say nothing at the time. And we were in the editing room saying, “It has to say something. This is a character who lived and died for jokes “ – explained one of the two brothers – We tried a million different lines“.

According to Kevin Feige’s account, when the authors explained a Robert Downey Jr. that it was necessary to return to the set to redo that particular moment of the sequence, he absolutely did not agree: “When he found out we wanted to shoot a new, more exciting version of the scene, Robert didn’t want to do it at first“. In the end, however, the famous phrase was even improvised (thanks to the brilliant contribution of the publisher Jeff Ford) and made a particularly exciting and significant moment of the MCU even more unforgettable.

