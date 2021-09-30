Robert Downey Jr: his home in Malibu: photos and videos

The Malibu home of Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, Binishell, is simply stunning and was designed by an Italian architect; during an interview the couple said: ‘it’s our passion’.

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Levin recently opened the doors of theirs house in Malibu: le photo of the low-energy domed villa, also known as Binishell, named after the Italian architect who designed it, Nicolò Bini, were published in the latest issue of Purist magazine.

The eye-catching custom house, which the publication’s publisher and good friend of the Downeys, Cristina Cuomo, describes as “caterpillar-shaped” and a “futuristic bubble”, sits on seven acres the couple bought in 2009 in about 150 meters from their main residence, which they share with their son Exton and daughter Avri.

The structure took nearly a decade to complete, “It has been a wonderful learning curve that is constantly climbing, it is our passion and it ended with an effort that lasted seven years.“said Robert.”The outer shape was created using large inflatable balls covered with concrete“.

Susan described the design process, which involved a team of architects, decorators, craftsmen and landscape architects, as a “balancing makeup“. More specifically the team had to understand.”how to find objects that work in harmony with this unique structure without falling into parody, so that it doesn’t look like Fred Flintstone’s house“.

The Iron Man star added: “Our contractor was thrilled to find that we wanted to build a house with no right angles“In addition to being a real feat when it comes to design, the house also offers a significantly reduced carbon footprint. It runs on wind turbines and sun-generated water systems that almost completely offset the property’s energy needs.

And it’s not just the architecture that makes the Downey property incredible, as well as housing humans, the house is also surrounded by countless animals. “In 2010 we received two goats and several horses as gifts“explained Robert,”then I asked Su if we could adopt four alpacas and she said yes“.