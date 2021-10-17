News

Robert Downey Jr. honors Stan Lee | Cinema

On December 28, the beloved Stan Lee he would be 98 years old. The multifaceted cartoonist, as we all know, left us in November 2018. Despite this, the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Robert Downey Jr., AKA Iron Man, still wanted to honor Lee’s memoir on this precise date.

The actor posted on his Instagram profile a photo of him with the cartoonist on the set of Captain America: Civil War while filming Lee’s funny cameo as a FedEx delivery boy / courier. The actor also quoted the famous line pronounced by the cartoonist in that little scene: “Are you Tony Stank?”.

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

Marvel Cinematic Universe features are available for streaming on Disney +.

SOURCE: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

