Robert Downey Jr. human pinata for his daughter’s birthday [VIDEO]

Robert Downey Jr, historical face of Iron Man of the MCU, has now left the role several years after the end of Avengers: Endgame and now he is dedicating himself to other projects far from the Marvel world, also allowing himself moments of well-deserved relaxation. On Instagram yesterday he posted a video related to his daughter’s birthday party Avri where the actor was used as a human piñata for the amusement of the little girl’s little friends.

For the seventh birthday of my dearest daughter Avri I gave the children what they wanted – writes the actor. Which is clearly mass violence

We will be meeting Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen for Oppenheimer, new film by Cristopher Nolan that tells the life of the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, one of the minds behind the first atomic bombs. Alongside the former Iron Man interpreter, who will play the role of Lewis Strauss, the infamous atomic energy commissioner who initiated hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States, there will be a truly top-notch cast.

The protagonist will indeed be Cillian Murphy, his fourth collaboration with the British filmmaker after the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception Dunkirk. Near him Emily Blunt as the scientist’s wife, Kitty. In addition to them also Matt Damon who will be Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb.

The script for the film, which will be released on July 21, 2023, is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. In short, a truly incredible cast for one of the most anticipated films of the near future.

In any case, there is no Iron Man that holds. If your daughter wants you to be a piñata, you will be a piñata.