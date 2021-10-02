Robert Downey Jr: I’m Iron Man (but not only)

I am Iron Man. It was 2008 when at the end of what would become the first piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe complex, Tony Stark presented himself to the world. And he did it with the face of Robert Downey Jr., actor who from that moment would become the herald of Marvel superheroes, a role he held for more than ten years, including solo films dedicated to Iron Man, choral adventures with the Avengers or simple appearances in the lives of other characters of the House of Ideas loaned to the cinema . An inevitable figure, the face that everyone at the cinema was waiting for and whose disappearance they mourned in the final bars of Avengers: Endgame.

Tony Stark’s death (at this point no longer spoiler, right?) Was an emotional discharge for viewers, a moment full of pathos is that honored the myth of the hero, ready to sacrifice himself. And let’s be honest, maybe someone expected it, but most of us were stunned by his last goodbye. I am Iron Man. As it began, Robert Downey Jr’s “superhero” life in the cinema ended. Pardon, the cinematic life of Iron Man.

Because Tony Stark and RDJ, as Robert Downey Jr is friendly called, I’m not the same person, although for all they are now essential to each other.

I am Iron Man

Reason why the news that Robert Downey Jr with whom he formalized the end of his collaboration with Marvel Studios has struck everyone. Despite having died in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark for the fans was not really dead, the theories that gave him a return followed one another, appealing to clones, holograms and all the technological devilry that they built on the comic book Tin Head. And on the other hand, another Marvel symbol, Stan Lee, used to say that the doors of the Marvel afterlife are revolving, death is never final. Except for Uncle Ben and Captain Marvel, but that’s another story.

Therefore why be surprised by this statement from Robert Downey Jr? Perhaps because the actor’s charisma, his having interpreted Tony Stark to the point of being one and the way in which Feige, Whedon and Favreayu have built this actor-character synergy has made him an icon, the very symbol of Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the MCU, RDJ was the backbone, the spark of life that made this incredible ten-year adventure possible.

Yet, right in Avengers: Endgame it is Downey Jr himself who gives us an explanation of this farewell, using the face of his Iron Man:

“But the hero’s task is this, part of the journey is the end”

As exciting, as much as we want to endlessly revisit the chapters that have made up the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to now, it is undeniable that Avengers: Endgame has a prophetic title: closes a cycle. The familiar faces, the heroes we loved and associate with Downey Jr and Chris Evans have run their course, their mission has been accomplished: one sacrificed himself for all, the other has finally had the life that fate has stolen from him.

Two important goodbyes, but it’s Tony Stark’s that hurts the fans the most. Try again, just in case there was a need, that Robert Downey JR is the MCU, at least as we know it now. When in the first Iron Man wearing his Mark I, when he takes those first, shaky steps, a synergy between actor and character is born that immediately conquers the spectators.

And to think that to start this convoluted narrative universe they chose a secondary character for years in the Marvel comics scene (Iron Man) and an actor who has sacrificed the best years of his career between excess and abuse. Tony and Robert, so similar in having to face their demons.

When the idea of ​​bringing Iron Man to the cinema was aired, the first idea was Tom Cruise, so much so that in one of the sagas that later became the inspiration for the third Iron Man film, Extremis, had been taken as a model for Stark the interpreter of Mission Impossible. But fate finally decided to bet on Robert Downey Jr, a far-sighted choice.

And abundantly repaid by the talent of an actor who knew how to be Stark on and off the screen. Just think of the amusing curtains with his colleagues during interviews and backstage, his histrionic behavior and the impeccable way in which he brought to light a dramatic character from the Marvel world.

The man inside the armor

Because in comics, let’s face it, Stark is hateful. Sagas like Civil War prove it, his obsessive desire for control, his arrogance and his sense of superiority are opposed to his insecurities and fragility, giving us a man in armor outwardly strong but incredibly fragile inside, as demonstrated in The demon in the bottle.

Robert Downey Jr, on screen, brings all of this, whether it’s drunkenness in Iron Man 2 or his nightmare about the future in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Like it or not, it is Stark’s actions that drive the events of the MCU, it is his authoritarian attitude during the crisis of the Sokovia Accords that shatters the Avengers and it is always him who puts them back together. In small steps, between a handshake and a pat on the back.

And with the end of the Avengers as we know them, it is right that he too leave the scene. In Avengers: Endgame an emotional circle closes, Stark, the man inside the armor, achieves an inner balance by solving his personal troubles, making peace even with that father figure with whom he has never had the opportunity to clarify, Howard Stark, but who finally manages to understand and forgive. Even coming to forgive himself.

At this point, a narrative cycle was complete, and Tony Stark deserved his rest, as Robert Downey JR deserves to finally be freed from Iron Man’s heavy armor. Before it’s too late, before his face is hopelessly associated only with the MCU, facing the hardships that other actors have experienced before him, by Sean Connery to Robert Pattinson.

Because Robert Downey Jr was also Tony Stark. His acting skills are undoubted, just think of his role in A Scanner Darkly, The Judge, Zodiac or in the other role that brought him back to the fore, Sherlock Holmes. But an actor must also be free to wear a thousand faces, not being defined for a single character, but for his skill.

Of course, at first this actor-character identification can be stimulating, exciting. You become an icon of a movie genre, you are the leading character of one of the biggest cinema phenomena of the last thirty years, and to be proud of it is obvious, as RDJ himself said:

“Initially, with creating, associating and synergizing with Tony Stark and the Marvel Universe, becoming a corporate scientist, being the kind out of line, and keeping some creativity and working with these cast, there comes a time in which …. how do they say? The owners are starting to look like their dogs “

But this risks becoming a cage for an actor. Golden, gorgeous, but still a cage. Robert Downey Jr was in danger of being swallowed up and annihilated by his alter ego in the MCU. But behind the Gascon smile and the peculiarities of RDJ, there is hidden, as in all of us, a desire to be remembered for what you really are, not for an idealized vision that people have:

“I’m not my job. They are not what I made with Marvel Studios. I am not only what we have seen in the past to interpret this character “

A feeling that was also shared by other key figures, such as Chris Evans, the first Captain America of the MCU. Of this choice, Downey Jr spoke very calmly with Digital Spy:

“We had to stop. We chose to do this, and I knew it was part of the job getting off while this train was going to other destinations. There is something very balanced about this, and I am really happy to have done it by welcoming others who are wearing their uniform for the first time “

Effectively, Avengers: Endgame represents a handover. Cap’s shield passes, similar to the comics, to Falcon, a new generation of Avengers is preparing to take up the legacy of this mission. There have been sacrifices, such as Natasha Romanoff’s atonement, and humanly selfish choices that have the flavor of a long-deserved prize.

Robert Downey Jr’s choice is acceptable, human. After so many tied to a role, there is the desire to get involved again, to take new paths and try to build something else. There will be winning projects like Sherlock Holmes, the third chapter of which is eagerly awaited, and others less successful such as Doctor Doolittle, but in any case there will be a constant desire for novelty, to experiment and go beyond the limits of a character. There will be other roles, which is the best wish one could wish for a talented actor like Robert Downey Jr.

A new Iron Man?

And Iron Man? Tin Head can safely retire, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If it is true that in the comics sector several heirs have emerged for the armor of the Avenger, from Destiny to Riri Williams to his brother Arno, within the MCU his disappearance can and must be experienced as a definitive farewell. A death to Uncle Ben, so to speak. Stark’s sacrifice had an incredible effect on the world and his associates, as demonstrated in Spider-Man Far From Home. This too is inheritance, having left a mark on the hearts of another generation of heroes.

And at least in this sense, for us Iron Man will always remain Robert Downey Jr, with his easy-going smile, his ballet in wearing armor and his being a genius among gods, spies and super soldiers. Tony Star will always have only one face, but it’s time for Robert Downey Jr to take off the armor, and go further. So we will always love him 3000.