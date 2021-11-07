News

Robert Downey Jr. is a human piñata on his daughter's birthday (VIDEO)

Robert Downey jr. he may have earned the title of Best Dad in the World after transforming into a human piñata for his daughter’s birthday: here is the video of ‘mass violence’.

Robert Downey Jr. may be Iron Man on screen, but there’s no Thanos to hold up against a crowd of indulging kids when you’ve practically morphed into a piñata Human.

The actor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has decided to celebrate the seven years of his daughter Avri by giving her a really super birthday party, in which the main attraction seems to have been him … In pinata mode.

For the seventh birthday of my dearest daughter Avri I gave the children what they wanted. Which is clearly mass violence“wrote Downey on Instagram, attaching two videos in which the children present were having a lot of fun trying to destroy the piñata (or rather, he dressed as a piñata).

What was the prize for the boys, we cannot know, but certainly the awareness of having defeated an Avenger is already a great victory in itself. And to say that it took the Mad Titan and the combined powers of all the Infinity Stones to knock him out on the screen!


