Robert Downey Jr. is aged and sets off alarms for his radical physical change: VIDEO

American actor Robert Downey Jr. surprised his more than 52 million followers on Instagram after publish a photograph and a video in which he is seen with a different physical appearance to which they are accustomed.

The 57-year-old producer He was seen without a beard, thinner and with gray hair. Situation that worried many of his fans because some assure that his appearance does not look like a healthy person. Some even questioned whether the actor had suffered from cancer in recent months.

“It looks very different, oh, for God”, “It doesn’t look like Tony Stark”, “I can’t believe it’s you”, “Iron Man, is it you?”, are some of the comments that can be read in the publications. However, there were also those who stressed that despite his age he is still a handsome man: “Adorable, I love him”, “I love you”, “You are beautiful, man”, “I love you too much”, “You look too sexy, to despite the gray hair. “Relax guys, he doesn’t have cancer, it’s just the look for his next movie.”

Downey Jr. appeared on Instagram to promote the sale of World Earth Day t-shirts and caps which was commemorated on April 22.

New project

Some fans of the actor explained that his thinness is due to the filming of the film “Oppenheimer”, which will tell the story of a scientist during the development of the first atomic bomb. In the project, directed by Christopher Nolan, Robert plays Lewis Strauss, a former US Secretary of Commerce.

biographical tape It is based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It explores the life of the renowned American physicist and his work on the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the first atomic bomb. The film will feature performances by Cillian Murphy in the title role, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman and Rami Malek.

ABC