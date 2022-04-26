Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. is aged and sets off alarms for his radical physical change: VIDEO

American actor Robert Downey Jr. surprised his more than 52 million followers on Instagram after publish a photograph and a video in which he is seen with a different physical appearance to which they are accustomed.

The 57-year-old producer He was seen without a beard, thinner and with gray hair. Situation that worried many of his fans because some assure that his appearance does not look like a healthy person. Some even questioned whether the actor had suffered from cancer in recent months.

