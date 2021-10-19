Robert Downey Jr. is creating the Sherlock Holmes universe for HBO Max

Robert Downey Jr. he is certainly a leading figure in the cinema scene. The actor is a world star, who has achieved global success thanks to roles such as Tony Stark / Iron Man and the brilliant Sherlock Holmes. Downey Jr. seems to have remained particularly fond of this character, so much so that he wanted to create a “Sherlock Holmes Verse“. The idea is to create a universe dedicated to the detective of Arthur Conan Doyle for the platform HBO Max. The idea is very interesting and would involve other great actors who have taken on the role of the character.

Robert Downey Jr. and the idea for the Team Downey company

The idea of ​​creating a universe entirely dedicated to the protagonist of the most famous novels of Arthur Conan Doyle it is not recent. In fact, in October there was already talk of setting up such a project, which is certainly ambitious. Behind the realization of the whole there is the Team Downey company, owned by the Hollywood star. In fact, it is a question of bringing Sherlock Holmes from the big to the small screen, making episodes that act as a spin off of what has already been seen in cinematic films. Robert Downey Jr.’s intention is to create a television series that brings the various Sherlock Holmes seen in the movies to experience different adventures in the episodes that will make it up. If all this were to happen it will not be difficult to see Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Ferrell and other performers of the world’s most famous detective act together.

Sherlock Holmes as an inexhaustible source of adventures

Sherlock Holmes is among the characters of the novels most adapted to the big and small screen. There are many adventures of the detective that the directors have undertaken to transform into an image. The figure of Sherlock has always fascinated those who love puzzles and cases that are impossible to solve. At the base of the idea of Robert Downey Jr. there is also the fact that, precisely, Holmes is the protagonist of an infinite series of stories. Consequently, it would not be impossible to create a series centered on his figure. One of the latest releases regarding the world of Sherlock Holmes is Enola Holmes, distributed by Netflix with Millie Bobbie Brown in the role of the protagonist. The film was a success.