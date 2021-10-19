News

Robert Downey Jr. is creating the Sherlock Holmes universe for HBO Max

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Robert Downey Jr. is creating the Sherlock Holmes universe for HBO Max

Posted By: Salvatore Di Filippo
December 16, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. he is certainly a leading figure in the cinema scene. The actor is a world star, who has achieved global success thanks to roles such as Tony Stark / Iron Man and the brilliant Sherlock Holmes. Downey Jr. seems to have remained particularly fond of this character, so much so that he wanted to create a “Sherlock Holmes Verse“. The idea is to create a universe dedicated to the detective of Arthur Conan Doyle for the platform HBO Max. The idea is very interesting and would involve other great actors who have taken on the role of the character.

Robert Downey Jr. and the idea for the Team Downey company

The idea of ​​creating a universe entirely dedicated to the protagonist of the most famous novels of Arthur Conan Doyle it is not recent. In fact, in October there was already talk of setting up such a project, which is certainly ambitious. Behind the realization of the whole there is the Team Downey company, owned by the Hollywood star. In fact, it is a question of bringing Sherlock Holmes from the big to the small screen, making episodes that act as a spin off of what has already been seen in cinematic films. Robert Downey Jr.’s intention is to create a television series that brings the various Sherlock Holmes seen in the movies to experience different adventures in the episodes that will make it up. If all this were to happen it will not be difficult to see Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Ferrell and other performers of the world’s most famous detective act together.

Loading...
Advertisements

Sherlock Holmes as an inexhaustible source of adventures

Sherlock Holmes is among the characters of the novels most adapted to the big and small screen. There are many adventures of the detective that the directors have undertaken to transform into an image. The figure of Sherlock has always fascinated those who love puzzles and cases that are impossible to solve. At the base of the idea of Robert Downey Jr. there is also the fact that, precisely, Holmes is the protagonist of an infinite series of stories. Consequently, it would not be impossible to create a series centered on his figure. One of the latest releases regarding the world of Sherlock Holmes is Enola Holmes, distributed by Netflix with Millie Bobbie Brown in the role of the protagonist. The film was a success.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

825
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
704
News

Cinema, all films out in October
657
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
597
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
546
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
488
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
483
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
445
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
404
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
340
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top