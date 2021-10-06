Robert Downey Jr. Nominated Worst Actor!

Every year, like the Oscars, there are the Razzie “Awards” which nominate the worst films of the last 365 days

Today i Raids have published the list of nominees for this 2021 and, although as always some of the choices are absolutely planned, there are some that could be considered “unexpected”. for example, there are a lot of nominations for Wonder Woman 1984 and for Dolittle, the film starring Robert Downey Jr.

For heaven’s sake, it’s just the sequel to Wonder Woman has been very well received by critics, but it doesn’t look like one of the worst films of 2020. The film was nevertheless nominated in the categories Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Kristen Wiig was nominated as the Worst Supporting Actress.

Besides Wonder Woman 1984, also Dolittle it won some nominations… The film was nominated for – in fact – the worst film e Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo. Also Adam Sandler He got quite a few Razzie nominations for his Hubie Halloween.

So here are the nominations for the Razzie Awards 2021:

WORST FILM

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

– Dolittle Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

(The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof Michele Morrone , – 365 Days

, – 365 Days Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

– Hubie Halloween David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

– The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

– Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream Kate Hudson – Music

– Music Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

– The Wrong Missy Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

– Hillbilly Elegy Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

– Fantasy Island Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

– Fantasy Island Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

– Wonder Woman 1984 Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

– The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

(As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

– The Tax Collector Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

– Iron Mask Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat

(Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Doolittle Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

– Call of the Wild Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

– The Wrong Missy Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Is – Music

WORST SCRIPT

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST Remake, Rip-Off OR SEQUEL