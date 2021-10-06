News

Robert Downey Jr. Nominated Worst Actor!

Every year, like the Oscars, there are the Razzie “Awards” which nominate the worst films of the last 365 days

Today i Raids have published the list of nominees for this 2021 and, although as always some of the choices are absolutely planned, there are some that could be considered “unexpected”. for example, there are a lot of nominations for Wonder Woman 1984 and for Dolittle, the film starring Robert Downey Jr.

For heaven’s sake, it’s just the sequel to Wonder Woman has been very well received by critics, but it doesn’t look like one of the worst films of 2020. The film was nevertheless nominated in the categories Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Kristen Wiig was nominated as the Worst Supporting Actress.

Besides Wonder Woman 1984, also Dolittle it won some nominations… The film was nominated for – in fact – the worst film e Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo. Also Adam Sandler He got quite a few Razzie nominations for his Hubie Halloween.

So here are the nominations for the Razzie Awards 2021:

WORST FILM

  • 365 Days
  • Absolute Proof
  • Dolittle
  • Fantasy Island
  • Music

WORST ACTOR

  • Robert Downey, Jr.– Dolittle
  • Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
  • Michele Morrone, – 365 Days
  • Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
  • David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

  • Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
  • Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
  • Kate Hudson – Music
  • Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
  • Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
  • Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
  • Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
  • Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
  • Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
  • Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

  • Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat
  • Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
  • Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
  • Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
  • Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

  • Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
  • Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
  • Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
  • Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Is – Music

WORST SCRIPT

  • 365 Days
  • All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
  • Dolittle
  • Fantasy Island
  • Hillbilly Elegy

WORST Remake, Rip-Off OR SEQUEL

  • 365 Days (Polish Remake / Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Gray)
  • Dolittle (Remake)
  • Fantasy Island (Remake / “Re-Imagining”)
  • Hubie Halloween (Remake / Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
  • Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

