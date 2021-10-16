News

Robert Downey Jr promotes Cherry, the film with Tom Holland: it deserves to be reviewed over time | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Whereas Robert Downey Jr has a certain “confidence” both with the Russo brothers and with Tom Holland, we should not be too surprised that it was the Iron Man of the MCU who moderated the online panel of Cherry, the new film by Italian-American directors starring the young English actor.

During the chat Robert Downey Jr expressed himself as follows on Cherry:

In all honesty, I have to say this is one of those movies that – and I tell Tom and all and all of you – that in five years, no matter who’s in the movie, you’ll end up wanting to watch again. And, as far as I’m concerned, the best compliment that can be given to a film is to say that it is capable of deserving to be seen again. It is a real meditation and you have put in something that is really meaningful in this period of crisis within crisis within crisis.

The work, inspired by the author’s true story, follows a former army doctor returning from Iraq with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); after the horrors of the war he falls into opiate addiction and starts robbing banks.

Cherry is the first film by the Russo brothers (again with Tom Holland) after Avengers: Endgame. Screenwriter Jessica Goldberg (The Path) co-wrote the film with Angela Otstot (The Shield).

The cast also includes Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey.

The film will hit American theaters on February 26 and then land on Apple TV + worldwide on March 12.

What do you think of Robert Downey Jr’s thoughts on Cherry and how long are you waiting for his arrival on Apple TV +? Tell us in the comments!

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
747
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
614
News

Cinema, all films out in October
584
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
519
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
461
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
410
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
372
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
365
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
354
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top