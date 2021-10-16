Robert Downey Jr promotes Cherry, the film with Tom Holland: it deserves to be reviewed over time | Cinema

Whereashas a certain “confidence” both with the Russo brothers and with Tom Holland, we should not be too surprised that it was the Iron Man of the MCU who moderated the online panel of, the new film by Italian-American directors starring the young English actor.

During the chat Robert Downey Jr expressed himself as follows on Cherry:

In all honesty, I have to say this is one of those movies that – and I tell Tom and all and all of you – that in five years, no matter who’s in the movie, you’ll end up wanting to watch again. And, as far as I’m concerned, the best compliment that can be given to a film is to say that it is capable of deserving to be seen again. It is a real meditation and you have put in something that is really meaningful in this period of crisis within crisis within crisis.

The work, inspired by the author’s true story, follows a former army doctor returning from Iraq with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); after the horrors of the war he falls into opiate addiction and starts robbing banks.

Cherry is the first film by the Russo brothers (again with Tom Holland) after Avengers: Endgame. Screenwriter Jessica Goldberg (The Path) co-wrote the film with Angela Otstot (The Shield).

The cast also includes Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey.

The film will hit American theaters on February 26 and then land on Apple TV + worldwide on March 12.

