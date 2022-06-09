Robert Downey Jr reappears and surprises with unrecognizable style

Actor Robert Downey Jr surprised his fans with his incredible and unrecognizable style, far removed from billionaire Tony Stark.

For a long time, the actor was among the best paid actors in Hollywood, today the place is occupied by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Christopher Noland’s Oppenheimer movie will be released in 2023 and will be a biopic about the inventor of the atomic bomb.

The name of Robert Downey Jr. has been on everyone’s lips in the last few hours returning to the trending actor on Twitter, this after share some photos of his unrecognizable physical change.

The actor’s style is considerably different from what he used to wear when he worked for Marvel, however, it has been clarified that this is because he is working for his role in Oppenheimer. In the photos, the actor is shown smiling, a fact that has captivated fans around the world.

Robert Downey Jr and his impact on the film industry

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most important actors of the last generations in Hollywood, managing to be, neither more nor less, the “front man” of the first cinematographic universe of interconnected films that has managed to last more than 10 years (even 20 if we have the recent inclusion of Tobey Maguire in Spiderman No Way Home).

The actor gained worldwide fame playing the Tony Stark or Iron Man character in his solo film in 2008. This meant a risky bet not only for the actor but for the studio. For one thing, superhero movies were not considered profitable in Hollywoodand on the other hand, although it was a consolidated actor, his reputation was on the floor having been arrested not so long ago and rehabilitated from his alcoholism problems.

Against all odds, the actor was perfect for the role, praised even by Stan Lee himself, who assured that he was born to play the character.

Since then, his characteristic style earned him worldwide recognition as a brand in himself, even becoming the highest paid actor in the industry for many years. However, in 2022 he is still in third place, behind only his fellow avenger Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Robert Downey Jr. is known to get $20 million in advance every time he plays billionaire Tony Stark, however, after his retirement from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this could change in a short time. After the first payment from him, he receives a payment of 8 percent from the group for being Iron Man.

In fact, his leading role in avengers endgamethe second highest-grossing film in history, led him to win $55 millionwith the remaining 11 million divided between advertising and other contracts.

Robert Downey Jr reappears and surprises with unrecognizable style

The actor recently appeared to steal the spotlight again, as an image of his new physical appearance and his unrecognizable style circulated through social networks.

At first, the theories did not wait, however, shortly after it was confirmed by many specialized film media that this was a look for his new role in Oppenheimer, the new film from acclaimed director Christopher Noland.

For now, little is known about the film, only that it will be a biopic about the inventor of the atomic bomb. However, we know that the actor will play the character Lewis Strauss and will share the screen with the actors. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek.

This is what the actor looks like for his role in Oppenheimer:

Several comments could be read on the Twitter social network about the unrecognizable appearance of the actor who has given life to characters like Wayne Gale in Natural Born Killers, Sherlock Holmes in the homonymous film and more recently the new Dr. John Dolittle.

