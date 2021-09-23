Robert Downey Jr remembers his assistant Jimmy Rich who died in a car accident

Robert Downey Jr shared an exciting post online in memory of Jimmy Rich, his personal assistant for nearly 20 years, who tragically died in a car accident.

The Marvel star revealed that his great friend lost his life on Wednesday evening following the tragic event he was involved in.

In a post shared on social media, Robert Downey Jr. wrote: “This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was involved in a fatal accident at 8pm yesterday“.

Tony Stark’s MCU interpreter added: “He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our children and loved by all the people who could discover his unique personality and intelligence“. Robert then stressed:”Our thoughts are with his relatives, friends and colleagues, and all the fans who knew him as the man who has supported me in every stage of my recovery, my life and my career. Once again, my condolences go out to her wonderful family and the legacy of hope and redemption that her life will continue to represent.“.

Jimmy Rich is well known by Marvel fans, having been present on the set of every film, and has been alongside Robert Downey Jr since 2003, also collaborating with him on the occasion of Dolittle in 2020.

The actor was therefore able to count on the presence of his friend in the complicated period of his life after returning to the world of entertainment following a year spent in prison and hospitalization in rehab.