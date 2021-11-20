Robert Downey Jr. returns in The Sympathizer, HBO TV series

After greeting the Iron Man character once and for all within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. seems to have found a new and important role to play, this time within a branded TV series HBO. It is about The Sympathizer, adaptation of the novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen known in Italy under the title de The Sympathizer (published by Neri Pozza, here at a special price), a story with a thriller vein that tells the strange story of a communist spy, half French and half Vietnamese.

Variety has in fact announced that Robert Downey Jr. has signed for the main role (here the original news), which guarantees the actor his first experience as a protagonist in a TV series, given that in the series Ally McBeal Tony Stark’s MCU interpreter held the role of supporting actor named Larry Paul. The adaptation of The Sympathizer is produced by A24 on behalf of HBO, as well as being directed and co-written by the South Korean Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) together with also Don McKellar (Sensitive Skin, Michael: Every Day).

The plot of the novel begins in 1975: the Vietcong offensive is about to lead to the end of the bloody war in Vietnam and the consequent defeat of the USA. An unnamed man, the illegitimate son of a Vietnamese woman and a Catholic priest of French origins, decides to act as a real undercover secret agent in the pay of the Communist government of North Vietnam. After the fall of Saigon, he chooses to join the South Vietnamese community for the United States of America: once there, the man becomes a consultant for the production of a film inspired by two great classics of the war genre, namely Platoon And Apocalypse Now. Thanh Nguyen’s literary work has been acclaimed by critics, to the point of winning the author also an important prize Pulitzer.