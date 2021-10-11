Robert Downey Jr returns to being Iron Man (but only for a souvenir photo)

The former Tony Stark of the Marvel Universe continues to be talked about with photos posted on social networks, which reveal …

Robert Downey Jr. he left the Marvel Cinematic Universe for two years already, precisely in 2019 with the film Avengers: Endgame, in which he heroically sacrificed himself. From that moment on, the actor often enjoys posting several photos on social media to the delight of his many followers. At the beginning of this year, the actor, nominated twice for an Oscar, unveiled his “new look”, that is, he published a new profile photo for his social networks, a photo that is very reminiscent of the “old days” and that has made the hearts of Marvel fans jump. It is in fact a photo that looks like a promotional image of the first films of Iron Man of which he was the undisputed protagonist. In the caption he wrote:

Here is a wonderful throwback to the good old days, Stark mode… I wanted to call it The Thinker.

Here’s a marvelous #throwback to a starkly different time… I call it, “The Thinker” 🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/PWuHXhINgK – Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) February 18, 2021

As any true fan knows, Robert Downey Jr. was the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the whole franchise was built around him and his character. After his first appearance as Tony Stark in the 2008 film Iron Man, should have appeared in as many as 10 of the 23 films in the Marvel Universe: all four films dedicated to Avengers, three Iron Man, a Captain America and a reboot of Spider-Man. Instead he “hung” his armor from Iron Man with the release of Avengers: Endgame, after having held the role of billionaire Tony Stark for over a decade, and marking the end of the successful MCU saga.

The greatest joy was having this experience as an actor – he said Robert Downey to Stephen Colbert during an interview right after the Super Bowl in early February. There was a whole universe to create, a universe, that of Marvel comics, loved by both children and adults and by people in general. And this love is explained because this universe speaks to the world but also speaks to the dream of a democratic America…. well, undoubtedly everything is much more complicated than that… but there is an ideal, an ideal that has always sought a form of expression and strangely managed to find it perfectly inside a container made up of two hours of entertainment.

Although ours Robert Downey Jr. you keep pointing out that he’s done with the Marvel Universe, there are persistent rumors of his possible presence in Black Widow or in the Disney animated series What If…?

The war is over for me, the actor replies to the question posed by the magazine Parade about his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I enjoyed it a lot. Guest at The Tonight Show to promote comedy Dolittle, the star said: better quit before getting fired.

For now, awaiting further information about the participation / non-participation of Robert Downey Jr. to new MCU film projects, we just have to enjoy his photos on the web… in perfect Marvel style!