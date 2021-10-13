Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel and Iron Man success: “An immense joy”

Robert Downey Jr. is back to talk about the success achieved by Marvel Studios and his Iron Man during a chat with Stephen Colbert made for a Super Bowl special that aired during the iconic Late Show. The actor once again said he was very lucky to have been a part of it and recalled the joy of the role.

“There was everything it took to start that universe, which is why I believe Marvel Comics have been so popular with both children and adults as well as ordinary people. There is this widespread love because it speaks to the world but it also speaks of the dream projected by democratic America, which is much more complicated than then, but there is an ideal there that always tries to be expressed and strangely somehow the best of this was expressed in these small two hours of entertainment“.

The actor playing Tony Stark from 2008 to 2019 continued: “The greatest joy was having the opportunity to experience it by playing it. I could relate to Tony Stark a lot during the time I was playing it“.

At the moment, Marvel has kicked off Phase 4 of its Cinematic Universe with the arrival of the first episodes of WandaVision on Disney + which in the last episode opened the doors to an unexpected revelation about the fate of a character. If you are following WandaVision on the Disney + on-demand streaming service, you will be aware of the debut of Billy and Tommy, the sons of Wanda and Vision destined to become Wiccan and Speed ​​superheroes respectively. This could open the doors to the Young Avengers in the future of the studio.

However, Kevin Feige’s plans as we know remain top secret, so for the moment fans can only connect the dots and hope.