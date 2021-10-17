Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU in this Ironheart-inspired fan art

The rumors about a return of Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe they periodically return to chase each other, and predictably they will do so for a long time, even if the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame makes it problematic to give coherence to its eventual reappearance. A project like Ironheart, however, it could lend itself to this.

This, at least, is what a new one seems to want to prove fan art very popular in recent days on Instagram. The image, which can also be seen at the bottom of the news, comes from the ApexForm profile and shows in the foreground Dominique Thorne, recently announced as Riri Williams in the MCU, and behind her a hologram of Tony Stark.

The series on Ironheart was announced during Disney’s Investor Day: it focuses precisely on the figure of Riri Williams, also featured in an Easter Egg in Civil War, a little girl who managed to recreate the armor of Iron Man.

In a series like this, in fact, just talking about it in these terms does the figure of Tony Stark seem to hover in the atmosphere, and there could be a way to strike up a return of Robert Downey Jr without compromising the timeline of the MCU. It should not be forgotten, in any case, that at the moment it is not there nothing true and that they are mere rumors, however suggestive.

If you haven’t already, you can also check out the concept art on Ironheart from the author of God of War.