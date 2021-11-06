Robert Downey Jr, romantic wishes to his wife Susan: “You are my everything”

Robert Downey Jr. has had a life of excess and it seems that only meeting his wife Susan allowed him to finally settle down. For this reason, the Iron Man star wanted to celebrate his sweetheart’s birthday, underlining how important he is in his life.

By posting a photo in which the actor holds his hands on his partner’s head, the actor wrote: “I am intent on fixing the halo on the head of my companion sent from heaven, Mrs. D. You are my everything, and November 6 is a day to be honored, for your blessed birth.

PS I will never continue a streaming show that started together on my own. This is my eternal vow “.

Susan and Robert Downey Jr. met in 2003 on the set of Gothika. The two got married in 2005 in a Jewish ceremony. From their union two children were born, Exton Elias Downey, born on February 7, 2012 and Avri Roel Downey, born on November 4, 2014. The couple, in addition to an extremely strong relationship, also shares a deep passion for the world of cinema and TV series and, for this reason, he founded Team Downey, the production company founded in 2010 which he curated among other things Sweet Tooth, the Netflix series based on the comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire.

Meanwhile, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. will be in Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy.