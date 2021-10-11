News

Robert Downey Jr.’s cameo was initially planned but not as a cameo

Black Widow Robert Downey Jr.

Last year the rumor that we could see again had gone around the web Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie Black Widow after his death in Avengers Endgame. Now that the film is finally out, many have noted with regret that the late Tony did not make an appearance but as revealed by Eric Pearson scriptwriter of the film was initially really expected but in a different way from that of the cameo.

I remember a version of the script prior to my arrival had written ‘the final moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha’, but they were old footage. It would have been ‘Hey public, remember where we left off, we’re going to close this phase.’ So Robert Downey Jr wasn’t expected to be there, at least as far as I know, that was the only time I saw Tony Stark’s name it was just a flag planted as a reminder, ‘Hey, we’re at the very end of Civil War. I remember when those rumors surfaced I was in London in our War Room office. I looked around and thought ‘Really? I have the script right here, Tony Stark is not there ‘. Everyone was saying ‘No no.’ … I don’t know where the rumor came from, unless someone had a very old version with this kind of scene, which wasn’t even a new scene. I don’t know, I had no idea. “

So instead of a cameo from scratch we should have reviewed the final scene of Civil War which to remind you you can see the screenshots below:

The synopsis

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past as a new threat looms.


