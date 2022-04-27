Robert Downey Jr.’s new look for “Oppenheimmer”

Robert Downey Jr. surprised his fans with his drastic physical change for the movie “Oppenheimer”.

The actor who plays Iron Man surprised social networks with the new photos announcing a collaboration for Earth Day, however the impact on his followers was not for a good cause but for His physical appearance.

In the photo you can see him thinner, without a beard and with somewhat gray hair that, for his followers, was a drastic change.

The loss of muscle mass and his marked facial expressions could be a necessary transformation for his role in the new Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer.

But the transformation gave something to talk about since the public was used to seeing him with the character of “Avengers”, where he played Tony Stark since 2008, 14 years ago.

Robert Downey’s role in “Oppenheimer”?

“Oppenheimer” is the new historical production of Christopher Nolan. Which is about the American physicist who created the atomic bombs, Robert Oppenheimer.

Downey Jr will play Lewis Strauss, former Secretary of Commerce in the United States and pioneer of nuclear energy policies in the country.

This new production will relate part of the life of Robert Oppenheimer and to date, has a fairly expensive cast. Starring Cillyan Murphy and some of the most anticipated co-stars include Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Florence Pugh.