Robert Downey Jr. still moves Marvel fans with a final farewell: “A huge thank you”

Two years have passed from Robert Downey Jr.’s farewell to the Marvel universe, but the actor still has something to say to fans. He did so through a letter-tribute contained in the now famous The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which for days has been offering anecdotes and glimpses behind the scenes.

The interpreter of Iron Man and face symbol of the former 3 Stages of the MCU, in fact, he shared a few words with the book. In the first part he thinks back to the beginnings and how the director reacted Jon Favreau to the first Iron Man:

“I distinctly remember sitting in a prefab, talking about Potts and Stark, when suddenly he was hit by a wave of emotions… Joy, relief, faith and pain all came together. ‘What’s up boss?’ I ask him. He looked at her and said: ‘I just realized the movie will actually work‘”

History proved him right and the success of the first Iron Man led to 11 years of incredible box office success. Robert Downey Jr. then moves on to praise the cast members one by one, from Chris Hemsworth to Chris Evans, from Paul Bettany to Samuel L. Jackson, but it is for the fans that he reserves the most touching words. He wrote:

«If you have reached the end of the credits of this anniversary edition, you are probably a fan so here is your easter egg: a mirror! People who respond to this narrative so positively I’m the propellant of all of Marvel. Since Comic Con in 2007, it has been clear that audiences weren’t just listening. For 10 years, YOU co-piloted the story. Finally, I hope these films evoke a dialogue for equality, justice, freedom, embrace diversity and fight intolerance with the power of collaboration, sacrifice and love “

The Iron Man interpreter then closes as follows: “At this point, Tony would say ‘You’re welcome’. I want to balance this with an eternal, boundless: ‘Thank you‘“.

If you are interested in other anecdotes from The Story of Marvel Studios

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: The Direct

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED