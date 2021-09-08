Robert Downey Jr stops following MCU co-stars on Instagram and fans react online

Robert Downey Jr. shocked i fan deciding to stop following on Instagram his former colleagues in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The account of the Iron Man star, in fact, no longer contains the names of the other performers of much-loved projects such as Avengers: Endgame and the previous chapters of the superhero adventures.

Avengers: Endgame, the meeting between Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans

The choice of Robert Downey Jr., or who manages the social accounts on behalf of the actor, does not seem to be linked to any personal reason, considering that on Twitter the Marvel actors are still present among the accounts followed by the star.

On Instagram, however, the former Iron Man interpreter only clicked follow on 43 accounts, none of which linked to his fellow actors. The account seems to be more oriented towards the promotion of the projects he has been producing, such as the Sweet Tooth series, the initiatives he deals with, such as his FootPrint Coalition, and the issues he cares about most, including environmental ones.

Marvel fans, however, were surprised by the choice and online there are those who asked: “I don’t know what’s happening to Mr Stark … Why did you stop following the cast of Marvel movies on Instagram?“. Among the answers there are also ironic comments such as”He can always blame Thanos … To say he made them disappear with a snap of his fingers“.