Robert Downey Jr. surprises with his change of appearance for Christopher Nolan’s film

Many times Hollywood actors are forced to undergo extensive routines to change their body or chemicals or makeup to change their appearance. Although they are mostly actors who are considered “method actors”, this time it seems that the renowned robert downey Jr. would be committed to changing his look for his role in the future Christopher Nolan movie that has everyone with high expectations.

After returning as the Phoenix to Hollywood prestige with his role as the eccentric and charismatic Tony Starkbetter known as Iron Man, RDJ really seemed to be the real version of the Marvel character, with a personality and appearance similar to the billionaire superhero.

However, Downey said goodbye to the skies of his iconic role after Iron Man sacrificed himself for humanity in the latest installment of Avengers, Endgame, with the certainty that whoever is his successor will have a very difficult challenge to overcome and now the 57-year-old actor has made a complete turnaround to his appearance.

Downey’s new look, showing more of her age and with a light blonde hair color almost white, has surprised everyone on the internet.

Prepares for Oppenheimer

However, this change in appearance is not due to an oversight or a personal decision, but rather because Nolan’s new film is currently in the process of filming, Oppenheimer.

In the film, Robert Downey Jr. where he will share the screen with Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, among others. Downey will be giving life to Lewis Strauss in this film by the acclaimed director, known for being in charge of the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale, which does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit theaters in July 2023.