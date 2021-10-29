Robert Downey Jr: the farewell letter to the MCU

Robert Downey Jr’s 2018 tear-jerking letter, written after he hung up his Iron Man suit, was revealed in the latest book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. Even after 23 MCU movies and dozens of superheroes, Iron Man will always have that special place in fans’ hearts, as it was with him that it all started in 2008.

Robert Downey Jr and the exciting farewell letter to the MCU

Iron Man has been ubiquitous in nearly every Marvel movie in ten years of the MCU. The actor wrote, in 2018, a letter addressed to the MCU and, in particular, to his colleagues on the set, namely Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner with whom he has a good relationship.





In the last book entitled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, the tearjerking missive of Downey Jr has been officially revealed, who retraced, in his words, the journey made as Tony Stark. Her words:

I distinctly remember Gwyneth, Favs and me sitting in a rundown Quonset cabin talking about Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, when he suddenly swelled up with a wave of emotion… joy, relief, faith and pain manifested: (Me, looking at Jon) “What’s going on, boss? (Him, looking at Gwyneth)” I just realized that this movie will work. And the beauty is that in the end it turns out that he was right; however there were other oxymoronic keys to Iron Man’s unlikely success, namely: A) Unorthodox efficiency B) Relentless development.

He also talked about Chris Hemsworth And Chris Evans, who played – respectively – Thor and Captain America, saying that the “healthy and abundant” results of their involvement meant that an Avengers movie “it seemed inevitable “.

The actor’s hope

“I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance with the power of collaboration, sacrifice and love “ according to an article by The Direct. THE Marvel Studios were born with the release of Iron Man in 2008. Its three phases, entitled Infinity Saga, culminating in the snap of Iron Man wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, an action taken to defeat Thanos and bring back half of humanity in Endgame.

In the aforementioned letter, Downey Jr also expressed confidence in the new members of the MCU, who will carry on the stories of this heroic cinematic universe. The MCU is currently in its early stages Phase Four.