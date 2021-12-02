“Robert Downey Jr. took me under his wing”

During a new interview granted to Entertainment Tonight and in the middle of the promotional campaign ahead of the launch of Hawkeye, a Marvel Cinematic Universe series scheduled to debut tomorrow on Disney +, Jeremy Renner has returned to talk about these years at Marvel Studios and his relationship with the main star Robert Downey Jr..

The actor recalled of when Downey Jr. helped him in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when he appeared in the 2011 movie Thor, in which the Hawkeye star had little more than a cameo. The two actors would later share the set in subsequent The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

“I think Downey Jr. really triggered the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe just like it did with Iron Man. He took us all under his wing a little bit, to try to protect us in a way. Now we all know each other and we are all friends, just in a different way, where you can count on each other“.

The same feeling of Renner with Downey Jr. was repeated in turn among the new entry in the MCU Hailee Steinfeld with the interpreter of Hawkeye: “Over time I learned a lot, but I’m grateful I had Renner because his experience at the beginning was probably very similar to mine.“.

Renner continued: “I didn’t know anything (entering the MCU). All I knew was that Iron Man was going up and down Manhattan Beach. Then I met Kevin Feige and Louise D’Esposito and all the others and we talked about Clint Barton. They asked me what I knew about him and I: ‘I don’t know anything. I haven’t read the comics. But do you know what I love? Iron Man. I’m here because I really loved Iron Man. I love what you did with him ‘“.

For more details we leave you to the Hawkeye poster and the latest Hawkeye commercial, the first two episodes of which will arrive tomorrow on Disney +.