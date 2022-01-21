Jeremy Renner talks about the time Robert Downey Jr. wanted to break Chris Hemsworth’s knee, on the set of Avengers

During a podcast interview Armchair Expert, Jeremy Renner (the interpreter of Hawkeye) was able to retrace his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing a nice anecdote that took place on the first day of shooting on the set of Avengers (2012). Starring: Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

“The first day, we stay basically parading with our costumes on him so much that it looks like Halloween. We are all excited and we feel ridiculous. For one reason or another, somehow we all know each other, except this guy, Hemsworth, because it comes from Australia. It is the tallest and the most beautiful. Downey says: ‘We have to break his knee, we have to take it out: it’s too good, too high. It has too much charm. Go fuck it!“.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. was kidding: no one really got a knee broken on set. Indeed, Renner recalled it special bond of friendship who was born among the cast members. A bond so deep that everyone (except Mark Ruffalo who according to Renner pulled back at the last) decided to seal it with a tattoo that would remember them. “The best thing about these eleven years of Marvel, both for me and for others, is that we are original Avengers we were together throughout the trip. There have been marriages, divorces, children born and a lot of changes in both our private lives and our careers that we all share together in a very special way.“. The one born on the set of the first Avengers, according to Renner, is a “family: you can’t replace or quantify such a thing. Each of us is a star in its own right. But a Marvel star, especially if you were one of the original six Avengers, simply took a different kind of path“.