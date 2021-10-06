Robert Downey Jr Was “Biggest Risk” Taken by Marvel Studios, according to Kevin Feige | Cinema

During the press promotion of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,is back to talk, from the pages of Cinema Blend, about the casting of. the actor who, in 2008, actually inaugurated the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Tony Stark / Iron Man in the film directed by

Kevin Feige reflects on the fact that, when you think about it, hiring the actor was perhaps the biggest risk faced by Marvel Studios.

I was lucky enough to be involved in the early Spider-Man and X-Men movies. But we also had plans to bring an Iron Man movie to life. And, as it may seem an almost outrageous thing to say today, I still think the biggest risk was hiring Robert Downey Jr. In founding the Cinematic Universe. of Marvel was something that represented, at the same time, the greatest risk and the most important move. Without Robert we wouldn’t be here today talking about the UCM. I really believe it.

In 2008, the year of the release of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr he was a star on the rise again after quite turbulent years from the point of view of private matters, including alcoholism and various and possible addictions, and the impact of these on his career. As often happens with all those talents who find themselves having to rebuild a career after years of personal and professional oblivion, the rise of Robert Downey Jr was taking place thanks to certainly interesting feature films, but not properly defined as blockbusters aimed at the general public such as Zodiac by David Fincher, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang by Shane Black, Charlie Bartlett newcomer Jon Poll o Guide to recognize your saints by Dito Montiel.

Then, with Iron Man before and Sherlock Holmes by Guy Ritchie then, Robert Downey Jr has risen from his ashes like the proverbial Phoenix.

He was an extraordinary actor. Everyone knew it. But he had never been an action star. And he wasn’t necessarily a big star. We quickly realized that the main risk would be not to hire him. Jon had very specific ideas for that film and for Robert. That decision, and the success of that decision, gave us more and more power as to what it had to do with taking risks for the choices made later.

