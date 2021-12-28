Robert Downey Jr. wears armor never seen in the movies in a striking shot [FOTO]

As fans of Iron Man, after the famous Mark 1, that is the first armor ever made by Tony Stark and appeared on the big screen in 2008, in the course of the numerous films in which the hero was the protagonist he was able to build an enormous variety of hyper-technological outfits, assembled both for himself than for his comrades in battle.

And although there were therefore many armor worn by Robert Downey Jr. during his appearances in theMarvel universe, know that there are also other versions that never arrived in theaters, but that the actor showed off during the shooting of his films. And today, thanks to a shot released on Twitter, we show you one of the most beautiful and, in a certain sense, sober, so much so that it has been compared by many users to the costume of Black Panther.

According to what has been revealed by Marvel Studios, the outfit in question was part of several scenes of Iron Man 2 which, unfortunately, were then cut during assembly. It is therefore not clear what its function was and what technologies it would eventually have exploited in the film; but to be sure it is a really interesting design armor, and it is a real shame not to have seen it in action along with the others. Judge for yourself.

HERE IS THE PHOTO OF THE ARMOR THAT NEVER APPEARED IN THE CINEMA

Directing the film on a script signed by Justin Theroux, we recall, was the actor and director Jon Favreau, currently in theaters with the third chapter of Spider-Man, where he reprized the now famous role of Happy Hogan. In the cast, alongside Robert Downey Jr., we also saw names like Gwyneth Paltrow (Virginia “Pepper” Potts), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow / Natalie Rushman), Sam Rockwell (Justin Hammer), Mickey Rourke (Ivan Vanko / Whiplash) e Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

What do you think of this black armor never seen in the cinema?

