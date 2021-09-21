Robert Downey Jr. wears armor you’ve (perhaps) never seen [FOTO]

If in the course of all these years we have seen Robert Downey Jr. wear the most disparate armor in the guise of Iron Man, know that there are also versions made by Marvel Studios and never included in the final montage of the films starring Tony Stark. And in this regard, today we show you a surprising costume – used on the set of the second standalone dedicated to the hero – that (perhaps) you have never seen before.

According to what revealed by the major, the outfit worn by Downey during the filming of Iron Man 2 it was part of several scenes which, unfortunately, were then cut during editing. It is unclear what the properties of the armor in question were and the technologies it would have exploited in the film, although according to several fans the costume bore some resemblance to the suit design of another famous superhero: the Black Panther of the lamented Chadwick Boseman. What do you think about it?

HERE THE PHOTO OF THE COSTUME

Directed by Jon Favreau on a script by Justin Theroux, we remember that Iron Man 2 is the third film of the MCU and hit theaters in 2010. In addition to Robert Downey Jr., the cast included stars like Gwyneth Paltrow (Virginia “Pepper” Potts), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow / Natalie Rushman), Sam Rockwell (Justin Hammer), Mickey Rourke (Ivan Vanko / Whiplash) e Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

Loading... Advertisements

Here is the synopsis:

Now that the world knows that billionaire Tony Stark is Iron Man, the military would like to know the secrets of his powerful special armor. But man, on the other hand, fears that they may fall into the wrong hands. Aided by Pepper Potts and “Rhodey” Rhodes, the hero must forge new alliances and face a new enemy, after realizing that the technology that should save his life is, in truth, slowly killing him.

Source: Twitter

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED