Robert Downey Jr. wears Iron Man helmet for the first time (PHOTO)

At this point Robert Downey Jr. is assumed to the rank of divinity of gods Marvel cinecomics and the fans, now that due to the pandemic, too superhero production is at a standstill, frantically wander the net in search of some news, trailers or gossip about their favorite actors.

The latest spark to start a viral fire is an old photo taken from behind the scenes by Robert Downey Jr. rehearsing for the first time the helmet of Iron Man. In the event that someone, a fan of the Iron Man interpreter, had committed the mortal sin of not having seen him yet, now he can recover the gap, because certainly the photo recalls a interesting moment immortalized forever.

Robert Downey Jr. and his first steps with Iron Man

No one had any idea what this Iron Man movie was going to unleash at the time this photo was taken. It was the 2008 and the man in armor movie launched the ‘Phase One’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the film’s behind-the-scenes team set off on an incredible and epic journey that will without delay continue for years to come.

When he previously talked about the Iron Man costume in the Netflix series of David Letterman My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Downey Jr. had told how the helmet we see in the image was very difficult to wear because it is based on the architecture of a full-face helmet with the difference of not even having the possibility of lifting the visor; once lowered on his face, he could not see anything (aspiring superheroes on motorcycles, fortunately, can opt for a modular type helmet that also allows the movement of the chin guard). The actor, in this regard, had explained himself as follows:

Initially it was – it was really all real. They wanted to spend as little as possible on replacement via CG. So I remember this helmet thing went on… I put on this helmet and it snapped shut and I couldn’t see anything anymore. And then these LED lights came on, and it was like being in Manchurian Candidate. I was totally blind.

Things obviously got better for Downey Jr. as time went on, so much so that the actor explained:

When we were shooting the latest Avengers, they were like, ‘Hey, Robert would you mind putting on the … Helmet? No! Yup? No. Put a colon here [indica agli occhi] then you will paint it for me later

