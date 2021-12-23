Robert Downey Jr. will be cast in a new HBO series

Having concluded his role within the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. will be part of a new HBO series, based on the novel written by Viet Thanh Nguyen with the Italian title of The investigator. The story centers on a former spy from the South Vietnamese security services, who is actually an undercover agent of the Vietcong.

The protagonist of the novel, Pulitzer Prize in 2016, recounts the last months of the war in Vietnam and his trip to the United States with his general, a figure who represents the regime against which he himself is fighting. The story sees the presence of double games, high-tension situations and a strong criticism, and satire, of Eastern and Western cultures.

Park Chan-wook, director of Oldboy, is present as co-showrunner, flanked by Don McKellar, who will alternate directing this series. The entire series, of which the protagonist has not yet been announced, is a joint production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media, in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.

In the executive team we find Park and McKellar along with Downey himself, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell from Team Downey, the production company founded by the actor and his wife Susan in 2010. This role, after the unforgettable Tony Stark for Marvel, will be very challenging according to the insiders, as Robert himself will have to play different characters within the story.

According to initial information, not entirely official, the actor will play a congressman, a CIA agent, a Hollywood director and many other roles. This type of challenge, also accompanied by the presence of figures so close to him, was exactly what the actor was looking for, according to some statements made on Deadline.

With director Park at the helm, I expect a creative productive adventure with Susan, me and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself to play these complex secondary characters. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of colleagues and family. It is exactly the kind of challenge I craved and I believe we will be able to deliver an outstanding viewing experience for our audience.

At the beginning of the year, the same actor had not ruled out his possibility of being able to return to the Marvel universe, with some very interesting statements.