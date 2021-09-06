Robert Downey Jr. will be in the Hbo series The Sympathizer

The former Iron Man is ready to return to the small screen (remember him in Ally McBeal?) With a show that adapts Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. His different roles, all as an antagonist

The armor of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame and after the not exciting parenthesis of the new Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. he is ready for the next phase of his career which, apparently, will embrace television series. In the past few hours it has been announced, in fact, that the actor will be in the cast of Hbo production The Sympathizer, based on the 2016 Pulitzer Prize winning novel The investigator (by the Vietnamese-born author Viet Thanh Nguyen and published in Italy by Neri Pozza). The showrunners series: Don McKellar, who will also direct, and Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy. It has not yet been identified, however, the shoulder Downey Jr. who is also “the sympathizer” of the title.

Heir to George Orwell’s war writings or John le Carré’s spy novels, Viet Thanh Nguyen’s book is told from the point of view of aformer spy for the South Vietnamese security services, actually an undercover agent of the Vietcong. The son of a French priest and a poor Vietnamese girl, the never mentioned narrator tells him last months of the Vietnam War and how he accompanies his General to the United States, a long-time friend but in essence also an expression of the regime against which he himself is fighting. This generates high voltage situations, double games and one satire lashing towards culture eastern and western.

After evaluating several offers in recent months, Robert Downey Jr. has agreed to participate in this series because of the incredible story, but also for the opportunity to show his versatility: he will, in fact, have the opportunity to interpret the different antagonists of the story, giving the face, for example, to a congressman, a CIA agent, a Hollywood director and many others. “It’s exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been craving for a long time, and I think we’ll be able to deliver an exceptional viewing experience to the public.”, said the actor who, therefore, will not be the protagonist, but he will surely have way to get noticed. For him it will be a return to the small screen: participation in the show Ally McBeal he had given new impetus to his career after a stormy past of addictions and rehab.