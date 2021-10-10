News

Robert Downey JR. will it return to the MCU? The words of the actor

Posted on
Since the end of the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man Far From Home, fans of Cine-Comic Marvel they are constantly wondering if they will ever witness a glorious return of the beloved Iron Man, brought to the big screen by the formidable Robert Downey JR. Knowing the epilogue of his character, in fact, fans continue to hope for some unlikely theory that could bring the actor back to wearing the glittering red and gold armor of the billionaire, playboy, philanthropist with a double and adrenaline-pumping life. Some recent statements by Robert Downey JR. on his return to the MCU have caused quite a stir among fans. We report them in this article.

Robert Downey JR. speaks of a possible return to the MCU

Interviewed by GQ very recently, Robert Downey JR. has fueled the hopes of his millions of fans around the world, speaking of a possible return in the MCU. We remember, however, that not long ago, the actor had publicly stated that his path with the Marvel Cinematic Universe had permanently closed. During the interview, however, Robert seems to have retraced his steps. In fact, the actor began by saying: “Now I have the real world to save, but never say never”.

Robert Downey JR. alluded to its foundation, the Footprint Coalition, composed of a coalition of investors, storytellers and donors whose prerogative is the eco-sustainable downsizing of technology, in order to heal the planet. It is a foundation that invests in sustainability by offering Economic support to non-profit organizations that deal with adopting technologies with low environmental impact, to safeguard earth’s resources.

Obviously, the actor has spoken several times about his role as Iron Man in the Marvel cinematic adaptations. We are speaking, moreover, of one of his most loved roles by the public and, certainly, of the most evocative. Previously, however, Robert Downey JR. revealed the difficulty inherent in the character of Iron Man, saying: “Playing Tony Stark was very difficult. I had to dig deep; it’s been an incredible decade, very satisfying creatively. I did everything I could with that character, now it’s time to do more. I am a middle-aged man, I start thinking about the past and I realize that it has been a finished journey. I am lucky and will always be grateful for finishing what I started.

Fan theories about the future of Iron Man

Those most fond of Tony Stark’s events have matured several theories about the possible return of Robert Downey JR. in the MCU. Among the most accredited are the one according to which his character will be able to return to projects Armor Wars, where War Machine will be the protagonist or in Ironheart; project on the history of the brilliant inventor Riri Williams, creator of a hi-tech armor. The MCU, as we know, is full of surprises, so only future projects will be able to shed light on the actor’s current rumors.

