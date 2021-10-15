News

Robert Downey Jr. will star in an HBO series

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Robert Downey Jr. will star in an HBO thumbnail series

The two-time Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr. and the acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook are collaborating with HBO and A24 on a serial adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer. The famous book is described as a satirical spy thriller about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his subsequent exile in the United States. A worldwide search is currently underway for the lead role and the rest of the largely Vietnamese cast.

The Deadline portal broke the news, reporting that Downey Jr. he will play multiple supporting roles, each representing a different arm of the American establishment. Oldboy Park director Chan-wook will direct the series and serve as co-showrunner alongside Don McKellar. The two will also executive produce The Sympathizer alongside Downey Jr. and his Team Downey partners Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell, as well as Rhombus Media’s Niv Fichman and Kim Ly.

The words of Robert Downey Jr.

Interviewed on the project by Deadline, Robert Downey Jr. he has declared: “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative production adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a challenging process for myself to play these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partner and co-parents… It’s exactly the kind of challenge I wanted and I believe we will offer an exceptional viewing experience to our audience. “.

What do you think of the new adventure that awaits Robert Downey Jr.?

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
733
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
597
News

Cinema, all films out in October
572
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
504
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
446
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
391
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
354
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
353
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
315
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top