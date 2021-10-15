Robert Downey Jr. will star in an HBO series

The two-time Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr. and the acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook are collaborating with HBO and A24 on a serial adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer. The famous book is described as a satirical spy thriller about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his subsequent exile in the United States. A worldwide search is currently underway for the lead role and the rest of the largely Vietnamese cast.

The Deadline portal broke the news, reporting that Downey Jr. he will play multiple supporting roles, each representing a different arm of the American establishment. Oldboy Park director Chan-wook will direct the series and serve as co-showrunner alongside Don McKellar. The two will also executive produce The Sympathizer alongside Downey Jr. and his Team Downey partners Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell, as well as Rhombus Media’s Niv Fichman and Kim Ly.

The words of Robert Downey Jr.

Interviewed on the project by Deadline, Robert Downey Jr. he has declared: “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative production adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a challenging process for myself to play these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partner and co-parents… It’s exactly the kind of challenge I wanted and I believe we will offer an exceptional viewing experience to our audience. “.

