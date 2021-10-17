Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Susan Berman

Robert Durst has been sentenced to life for thehomocide of her friend, Susan Berman. The woman had been killed in December of the 2000 with a gunshot to the head.

Millionaire Robert Bust was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his friend Susan Berman

Robert Durst was sentenced to life imprisonment for first degree murder (premeditated) without the possibility of parole. In the United States it is the heaviest penalty after death.

The murder victim is Susan Berman, who died in December of 2000. After helping him cover up the traces of his wife’s disappearance, he threatened to go to the police and tell them all.

Durst he would then have killed Berman, just to prevent him from talking to the police about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathie McCormack, for whose murder he was held responsible.

Susan Berman she was a crime writer and the daughter of a criminal Las Vegas. She had been the spokesperson for Durst at the time of his wife’s disappearance, in 1982, of whose murder he was already suspected.

In 2000, she had been found dead in her apartment, killed by a gunshot to the head. It had been just the same Durst to report to the police the presence of a corpse, confirming, in fact, that he was at his home at an unspecified moment between death and the discovery of the body.

This is the latest chapter in a decades-long saga for Robert Durst, who for half his life had managed to dodge justice, but in 2015 he had been arrested after saying, convinced that he did not have a microphone, that he “killed them all”.

The recording is contained in a documentary by Hbo titled The Jinx.

That’s who Robert Dust is

Robert Durst, 78 years old was born in Scarsdale in the’April of the 1943. Son of Seymour Durst, well-known property developer and inventor of the National Debt Clock, is the heir to a very rich family of real estate entrepreneurs from New York.

Her mother committed suicide by throwing herself off the balcony for no apparent reason before her eyes when she was just over seven years old. According to Reader’s Digest, Durst was particularly struck by his mother’s premature death, so much so that doctors diagnosed him with some psychiatric problems, including schizophrenia, partly due to a “Deep inner anger”.

Due to the two brothers’ quarrelsome behavior, he was removed from the family business in the 1990s, leaving complete control of all assets to his brother Douglas. During this time he was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, demonstrating the groundlessness of the previous diagnosis.

It has always been linked to a series of murders (in addition to that of his first wife, also to that of his neighbor Morris Black), for which he had not yet received any conviction.

His life was adapted for the big screen by the director Andrew Jarecki with the film “Love & Secrets ” (All Good Things), interpreted by Kirsten Dunst And Ryan Gosling and focused on the disappearance of Kathleen McCormack and related investigations.

