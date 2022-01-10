Robert Durst, the millionaire star of the TV series “The Jinx”, is dead

Robert Durst, a millionaire from New York and star of the documentary TV series, has died The Jinx, accused over the years of having committed several murders. Durst was 78 years old and had been in a California jail for a few months after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his friend Susan Berman, in September 2021.

The New York Times says Durst died of cardiac arrest while he was in a local hospital for some tests. He had long suffered from various health problems, and was hospitalized shortly after his arrest with complications from COVID-19.

Durst is the heir to a family of very wealthy New York real estate developers, and until the 1990s he was best known in the wealthiest circles of the city. The trial by which he ended up in prison only concerned the murder of Berman, but the thesis of the magistrates who have dealt with his cases has always been the same: that is, that Durst killed both Berman and his first wife Kathie McCormack , both his neighbor Morris Black. The Berman murder case was de facto reopened by The Jinx, released in 2015, which among other things contained about three hours of interviews with Durst himself, including a controversial confession. Just two months ago Durst was indicted for the disappearance of McCormack, one of the best-known news cases in the United States for decades.

It all started in 1982 when McCormack, the wife Durst had a difficult relationship with at the time, disappeared without a trace. Durst was the prime suspect, the story went around the world, but after spending months on the front pages of tabloid newspapers his position was dismissed. Eighteen years later Susan Berman, her best friend and spokesperson, was found shot dead in the back of the head in her apartment near Los Angeles. A year later it was the turn of Berman’s neighbor, Morris Black, who died under unclear circumstances and whose body was found in a sack thrown overboard.

Durst has always pleaded innocent, and has never been convicted. In the only trial against him, the one for the murder of Black, he negotiated a sentence of five years for concealing a corpse and after a few months he was released from prison. Its story remained unclear until 2015, when it aired The Jinx. The documentary retraced Durst’s life, focusing heavily on the murders, and revealing new details: for example, a letter sent to the Beverly Hills police in 2000 revealing the existence of a dead body at Susan Berman’s home, written in a handwriting that resembled much that of Durst.

At the end of the last episode of the series, Durst was asked about the letter. In front of the cameras Durst denied his involvement, but a few minutes later, while he was in the bathroom and apparently didn’t realize he was still wearing the microphone, he said to himself, “What the hell have I done?” After about ten seconds his voice was heard again: “I killed them all, of course.” In 2019, several doubts emerged about the solidity of his confession: it was discovered that the sequence had been edited to make it seem that the two sentences had been said one after the other, when instead Durst said them along with other much more inconclusive things (what which suggests that at that moment he was not very lucid).

During the trial for Berman’s death, new details about Durst’s guilt had emerged: one of his closest friends, for example, said that in 2014 Durst confessed to him that he killed Berman during a conversation on the street in New York. In public, Durst has always denied all accusations.