Robert Duvall and Gillian Anderson in a film with Christian Bale

The next production of the film has already been announced for a few months The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale as a veteran detective investigating a series of murders that occurred in 1830 at the United States Military Academy in West Point.

The character Bale will portray will have as his assistant a young cadet who is very attentive to detail who will later become known around the world for his writing skills. Edgar Allan Poe.

Now a few months after its announcement, the presence of important actors known as the Oscar winner has also been announced in the cast of the film Robert Duvall and the two-time Emmy winner Gillian Anderson. Not only that: there will also be Charlotte Gainsbourg and the Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Toby Jones.

The film, produced by Netflix, is a film adaptation of the crime novel of the same name Louis Bayard and will be made by the director Scott Cooper, with whom Bale has already had the opportunity to work in The fire of revenge And Hostiles. Cooper, who also wrote the script, has been trying to make this adaptation for nearly a decade.

Cooper talking about the film a few months ago in an interview with Deadline he had commented: