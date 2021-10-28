Robert Eggers’ film has been postponed

The release of the new film by Robert Eggers, the author of, has been postponed for a couple of weeks The Witch And The Lighthouse

You will have to wait a little longer than expected to see The Northman, the new film from the director of Robert Eggers, former author of The Witch And The Lighthouse. As we learn from Bloody Disgusting, the release of the film has been postponed for a couple of weeks: instead of being released on April 8, 2022, as previously announced, the film will hit theaters on April 22 of the same year. We must also keep in mind that these dates refer to distribution in America and that, to have the opportunity to see it in Italy, it may be necessary to wait even longer.

For the writing of the screenplay of The Northman, Robert Eggers made use of the collaboration of the well-known Icelandic writer Sjón. The project, which appears to be the most ambitious of Eggers’ short career, is described as a epic revenge thriller and proposes to tell the story of a Viking who, in order to have revenge on his father’s murderer, will have to come to terms with his own moral principles. From what we know, the film will be characterized by the broad content of violence.

The Northman represents the second collaboration between Robert Eggers and Anya Taylor-Joy (The chess queen, Split), already protagonist in The Witch. The author also meets again Willem Dafoe (Spider-man, Antichrist), with whom he had shared the set of The Lighthouse. For this third feature film, Eggers can then count on the participation of Björk; the Icelandic singer and musician hadn’t acted since 2000, when she took part in the making of Dancer in the Dark from Lars Von Trier. They are also part of the cast of the film Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!), Ethan Hawke (Gattaca, Sinister), Claes Bang (The Square), Murray McArthur (game of Thrones) And Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl).

