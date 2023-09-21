Robert Englund set to reprise role in Stranger Things season 5

During an appearance at Terror Con (via Bloody Disgusting), horror legend Robert Englund addressed his possible return stranger things Season 5. Englund confirmed he’s very much set to reprise Victor Creel in the highly anticipated final season of Netflix’s coming-of-age sci-fi drama. The Freddy Krueger actor believes there is a way for his character to return, as Jamie Campbell Bower’s Henry Creel previously mentioned about his plans to meet his troubled father once again.

“In Stranger Things Season 4, there’s a scene with Natalia (Dyer) going through a kind of Nightmare on Elm Street dreamscape,” Englund said. “I heard Vecna’s voice, my boy Vecna ​​say, ‘Ah, old Victor. I remember that very well. Maybe I should meet him. So, in Season 5 they have a choice to either kill me on-screen or just tell the audience that Vecna ​​killed me. They came up with it, but there’s a lot of stuff they have to cover. “It would be fun for me to do that.”

Even though Englund won’t be returning for the finale, some fans will still have a chance to learn more about his character Victor Creel when they get the chance to see the upcoming stage play adaptation Stranger Things: The First Shadow. In the West End prequel play, a young Victor Creel will be played by Michael Jibson.

Stranger Things season 5 production delayed

Due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, production on the final season of Stranger Things has been temporarily delayed. Shooting was originally scheduled to begin last June. The only confirmed new cast member for Season 5 is The Terminator vet Linda Hamilton, whose character is still being kept under wraps. In addition to Season 5 and the upcoming stage play, Netflix is ​​also developing other projects that will be set within the Stranger Things universe. These include an anime series titled Stranger Things: Tokyo and an untitled live-action spin-off.

The series currently stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priya Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. . , Season 4 introduced several new fan-favorite character characters, including Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson, Bower’s Vecna, Eduardo Franco’s Argyle, Tom Wlaschiha’s Enzo, Grace Van Dien’s Chrissy, and Amybeth McNulty’s Vicki. Apart from Bowser, it is currently unclear whether the rest of the new Season 4 characters will appear in the final season.

Stranger Things is created and executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, who also serve as showrunners. Executive producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Ian Patterson. All four seasons are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.