Tony Moore explained: “RFK is insightful and honest, and a good listener. Additionally, attempts to censor him have helped show the extent of Joe Biden’s crooked government and the sinister nature of Big Tech. “He is proving to be an American Farage.”

Reader John Smallshaw He also believed that Kennedy has what it takes: “I think Robert F. Kennedy Jr is the best choice among a fairly large rogues gallery. He is the only candidate with the potential to unite Democrats, independents and Republicans. I, a lifelong conservative, intend to vote for him.”

However, the impracticality of Kennedy running as an independent was not lost on Telegraph readers. as a reader Antonio Pilolli He laid it out: “At best, he could take some votes away from both Biden and Trump, but he’s running as an independent. The problem is that no independent candidate has ever won the presidency of the United States since the 1790s, and that was only once.

“It would take a miracle for him to win, except maybe if Trump ends up in prison before then.”

Straddling party lines, reader Al Green He thought that Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy could be a good running mate for Kennedy, in order to help capture a larger proportion of voters. He explained: “A joint ticket between Kennedy Jr and Vivek would be the best possible outcome for the United States.

“But there is virtually zero chance of that happening, since the two-party system will not allow reasonable and rational men to come close to power.”

‘Nikki Haley would be a great POTUS’

On the Republican side, both Nikki Haley and Ron de Santis are favorable candidates for office.