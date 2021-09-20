Robert John Downey Jr.’s TV series has arrived on Netflix!

The big day has finally arrived: Sweet Tooth, the TV series with producers Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, has come on Netflix after so much rumor. The masterpiece of the interpreter of Iron Man is inspired by the comic by the same name Jeff Lemire (published by DC Comics) and tells the post-apocalyptic story of a half-human, half-deer child.

Specifically, the plot of Sweet Tooth tells of a world in which all of a sudden a deadly virus spreads as they come to the world of hybrid babies, half human and half animal. The reasons for this are undefined, but many adults begin to hunt down new born babies to kill them. Among the “wanted” there is the baby deer Gus, protagonist of the story, raised in a forest. Over the course of his life, he unexpectedly makes friends with a vigilante, and the two, together, will face allies and enemies.

Sweet Tooth: all about the tv series released today

Sweet Tooth, directed by Jim Mickle, will see in the cast:

Christian Convery; Gus

Nonso Anozie; Tommy Jepperd

Adeel Akhtar: Dr. Singh

Will Forte: father of Gus

Dania Ramirez: Aimee

Neil Sandilands: General Steven Abbot

Stefania LaVie Owen: Bear

Aliza Vellani: Rani Singh

The TV series shot entirely in New Zeland, has already opened the casting since the end of 2018 but, for obvious reasons related to the pandemic, the shooting was only completed in December 2020.

Well, the time has come to calmly enjoy the episodes of the first season by Sweet Tooth, consisting of 8 episodes considered by Netflix as “suitable for spectators of all ages “.