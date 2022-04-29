Robert Kardashian Reveals Blac Chyna Hit Him With a Metal Pipe

Robert Kardashian claims his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna hit him with a metal pipe and later threatened him with a gun during a fight in December 2016.

Recall that Chyna is in a legal fight against the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. On Wednesday, Robert testified about his relationship with the 33-year-old Chyna, saying that she was violent from the beginning and that she even told him that she would kill him.

Robert recounted what happened on the night of December 14, 2016, when they were supposedly joking on social networks, sharing videos of both kissing and laughing.

Inside the courtroom they showed a video of Rob throwing $100 bills at him and throwing them at Chyna.

However, at some point, they got angry and quarreled until the next morning. Rob alleged that Chyna threatened him with a gun twice, that she hit him with a metal pipe, scratched him and even whipped him with an iPhone cable.

“I hit myself with the tube in the face, in the back,” he explained. “He ripped my shirt in the afternoon. Then she took out the gun. He didn’t know if it was loaded or not.”