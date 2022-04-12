Robert Kiyosaki claims that a recession is coming that would wipe out half the population in the US.

Although the conditions for the world economy in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the crisis experienced by the covid-19 quarantines, continue to decline, a well-known American businessman and writer predicted an economic collapse for his own country, assuring that it would wipe out up to half of its population.

This is Robert Kiyosaki, recognized for being the author of the best seller financial Rich father poor father; in the middle of his interview with Daniela Cambone, for the editorial Stansberry Research, the businessman stated that one of the main problems that the United States would face in the near future would be the increase in inflation levelsa situation that would be unfolding from now on, but that would continue to deteriorate to the point of an economic “recession”.

“As we all know, the United States no longer produces anything. We make bubbles. We just make air bubbles, so now we have this bubble in real estate, stocks and bonds… Then, when Biden removed the Keystone XL oil pipeline, that ended up sinking us,” said Kiyosaki, referring to the precariousness that, according to him, would be seen in the midst of the North American economy, as well as referring to the controversial oil pipeline whose construction was suspended after Biden’s inauguration.

“When Biden pulled America out of the pipeline, oil prices went up. Oil makes fertilizer, and when fertilizer stops being cheap, people can’t grow food, and the average American has nothing.”, he indicated, referring to the fact that this project was being carried out in conjunction with Canada; however, this was classified as a risk to the environment in phase four, which is why both Obama and Biden decided to suspend it, while the process had a small advance in the midst of the Trump administration.

“40% of Americans have nothing, inflation is going to make them very upset; A stock market crash will bring down the baby boomers, so we’re in serious, serious trouble.” He stated about the fragility of the stock market, in addition to the big businessmen who would be directly affected.

For Kiyosaki, the increase in oil prices, as well as in food and even energy, will cause the dollar to collapse and the economy of the North American giant to put the lives of millions of people at risk. “40% of Americans don’t have $1,000. So when inflation goes up we’re going to wipe out 50% of the American population, and that’s when the revolution begins.” he insisted, warning of the catastrophe that, according to him, the crisis in the United States could result in, since a percentage of the population would have great problems coping with the situation.

It is noteworthy that Kiyosaki, through his social networks, has shared his position about virtual currencies, ensuring that with the decline of the dollar, citizens should bet on this type of money. “BITCOIN and WAR. IBD Investors Business Daily reports that many Russians use bitcoin as a lifeline after the ruble collapsed. 13% of Ukrainians, 12% of Russians, 8% of Americans own crypto. The war between Ukraine and Russia gave rise to cryptocurrencies as a safer haven than fake government fiat money.” making an analysis of the economic behavior of countries in the midst of the international situation.